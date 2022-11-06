scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

PTET Upward Movement College Allotment Result 2022: Admission fee submission process begins

Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test can now check the list at the official website — ptetraj2022.com. Candidates have time till November 10 to report to the college.

The Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur recently released the two-year Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) upward movement result. Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test can now check the list at the official website — ptetraj2022.com.

Currently, the university is conducting the admission fee (22000) submission process for waiting students after allotment.

PTET 2022: How to check PTET upward movement result

Step 1: Visit the official website — ptetraj2022.com.

Step 2: Click on the required link and enter the required credentials such as roll number, name, mother’s name and date of birth.

Step 3: The list will be available on the link.

Step 4: Download and save the list for future reference.

This eligibility test is for admission to two year BEd and four year integrated BA BEd/ BSc BEd programmes for the 2022-23 academic session.

Candidates have time till November 9 to complete the admission fee (22000) submission process for waiting students after allotment, and they have time till November 10 to report to the college.

Candidates should carry these documents to their allotted college: PTET mark sheet, PTET call/counselling letter, ID cards, character certificate, domicile certificate and income certificate (if needed) and a couple of passport size photographs.

