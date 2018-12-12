Hiring in GAIL for 160 posts of junior engineer, superintendent, accountant and others

GAIL recruitment 2018: GAIL (India) Ltd has started a recruitment drive to shortlist eligible candidates for various posts including junior engineer, superintendent, accounts assistant and so on. The recruitment process is open to Indian nationals and experienced candidates only. The eligible aspirants can apply online through the official website of the company, gailonline.com. The application process has started from November 14 and the last date to submit application form is November 30, 2018.

GAIL will hire a total of 160 candidates on the basis of written test and/ or trade test in the respective discipline. The test will be held at New Delhi NCR, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Junior Engineer (Chemical): 2 posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1 post

Foreman (Electrical): 6 posts

Foreman (Instrumentation): 25 posts

Foreman (Civil): 22

Foreman (Mechanical): 02

Junior chemist: 10

Junior Superintendent: 5 (official language)

Junior Superintendent (HR): 2

Technician (Mechanical): 17

Technician (Instrumentation): 14

Technician (Electrical): 6

Technician – (Telecom & Telemetry) : 14

Assistant (Stores & Purchase): 1

Accounts Assistant: 10

Marketing Assistant: 21

Assistant (HR): 2

Age limit: Maximum upper age of the applicants shall not exceed 56 years including all possible age relaxations. For more details on eligibility, check GAIL website — http://www.careers.gail.co.in

Application fees: The application fee is to be paid by logging into the website of State Bank of India (www.onlinesbi.com) and further selecting the option “State Bank Collect”.