Hindustan Petroleum recruitment (GATE): Applications open for engineers, package upto Rs 16.7 lakh

Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2019: The Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has started recruitment of engineers through GATE 2019 exam. The application process has begun today, January 15, 2019, and the last date to apply is February 15, 2019.

Advertising

Apart from the GATE 2019 exam, candidates will have to clear group task or group discussion and/or personal interview round to be eligible for the job. All the jobs are at officer level and for engineering graduates. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 16.7 lakh with the basic salary in the bracket of Rs 60,00 to Rs 1,80,000.

Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education qualification: Candidates need to have cleared the corresponding GATE exam for mechanical, mechanical and civil engineering. Candidates having any other degree/combination degree engineering. Production, automobile, mechatronics, industrial, construction etc. other than mentioned above are not eligible to apply.

Age: Candidates should be of or below 25 years of age as on June 20, 2019. Age relaxation is available for SC, ST, PwD and OBC candidates.

Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Register for GATE

Step 2: Visit the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com

Step 3: Apply for HPCL using GATE registration number

Step 4: Complete and submit application form to receive 12 digit application number

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 236 from debit card and Rs 271 if paying from the credit card or bank voucher. Candidates belonging to ST/SC, PwD category are exempted from paying any fee.

Candidates cannot apply for more than one job. The last date to apply is February 15, 2019.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.