Hindustan Petroleum Corporation recruitment 2018: Apply for 29 posts, salary over 1 lakh per month

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation recruitment 2018: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Officer. There are 29 vacancies in the posts of Officer, and the selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh per month (Rs 16.8 lakh per annum). The online window for the application will be opened on July 31 and the candidates can apply for the posts till August 31, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 29

Name of the post:

Quality Control Officer (Officer- A)

Age details:

The age of the candidates should not cross 30 years.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000. The selected candidates will get a package of Rs 16.8 lacs per annum.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess M.Sc. in Chemistry with a minimum 60 per cent marks, 50 per cent for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Work experience:

The candidates need to have a minimum of 2 years of work experience in a chemical testing laboratory.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, interview, group discussion.

Exam pattern:

The written examination will be of two parts, General Aptitude and Technical/ Professional Knowledge.

General Aptitude: Intellectual Potential test, testing Logical Reasoning & Data interpretation, Quantitative Aptitude test & test of English Language

Technical/ Professional Knowledge: Qualifying degree / Educational background required for the position applied for.

Marks weightage for the selection procedure:

Written test

Minimum qualifying marks in Domain section: 50% for all categories

Minimum qualifying Overall Marks (i.e. Domain + Aptitude) Marks: 60% for UR & 54% (SC/ST/PWD/OBCNC)

Group Task

Minimum Qualifying Marks to be obtained (40% for UR, 33.33% for SC/ST/PWD/OBCNC)

Personal Interview

Minimum Qualifying Marks to be obtained. 40% for UR; 33.33% for SC/ST/PWD/OBCNC)

Final scoring

Minimum qualifying Marks (60% for UR, 54% for SC/ ST/ OBCNC/ PWD) in combined scores of Written Test + Work Experience + Group Task+ Personal Interview.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: July 31, 2018

Last date to submit online application: August 31, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply for the above post through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com, on or before August 31.

