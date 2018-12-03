HEC recruitment 2018: Apply for 169 posts at hecltd.com

HEC recruitment: Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), a government of India enterprise in its latest official release has advertised for 169 vacancies. The registration process has already started. The last date to submit online registrations is December 10, 2018. The application window will close at 5 pm on December 10 but candidates can submit payment list on the portal till 5 pm, December 12, 2018.

Shortlisted applications will be called for counselling. Details for the counselling will be sent to the candidates’ mobile number entered in the form. Once filled, candidates will not be allowed to change the email ID or mobile number, states the official release. The vacancies are for engineering and non-engineering background people. For engineering background, both graduates and diploma holders can apply.

HEC recruitment post-wise vacancy list –

Engineering jobs

Civil engineering – 9 ( graduates 2 and technicians – 7)

Computer science/IT – 18 (graduate 5, diploma 13)

Electrical/electronics and communication – 32 (graduates 11, diploma 21)

Industrial engineering – 5 (graduates – 2, diploma 3)

Mechanical/ production – 82 ( graduates 36, diploma 46)

Metallurgical/ foundry forge technology – 15 ( grades 09, diploma 6)

Non-engineering jobs:

Secretarial practice and accounts/office management and secretarial practice – 8 (graduates – 8, diploma – 0)

HEC recruitment important dates:

Online registration deadline: December 10

Payment detail submission deadline: December 12

Publication of merit list: December 19

Counselling for the first merit lost: December 29

Last date of admission: February 4

Session commencement: February 18

HEC recruitment eligibility criteria:

Education qualification: For engineering posts, candidates should have a relevant degree or diploma from a recognised university in the respective branch.

Age limit: Candidates should not be younger than 18 years nor older than 30 years.

HEC recruitment: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website – hecltd.com

Step 2 – Click on career tab on the homepage

Step 3 – Click on jobs at HEC link

Step 4 – Click on here to apply link in the first advertisement

Step 5 – A new window will open. Click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 6 – Fill the data with relevant information and submit

Pay scale: Graduate candidates will be Rs 6,500 per month per and diploma holders will get monthly remuneration worth Rs 5000.

