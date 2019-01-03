BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply for 229 vacancies for graduates and diploma holders

BHEL recruitment 2019: The Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has released an official notification inviting applications from diploma holders and graduates on its official website – bhelbpl.co.in. As many as 229 vacancies advertised by the BHEL. While the application process has already begun, the last day to apply is January 21, 2019. The last date to send documents is January 28, 2019.

Candidates need to register online to submit their application form. After submission, a copy of online acknowledgement slip along with self-attested copies of required documents should be sent through the ordinary post. The address is, ‘Post Box No-35, Post office, Piplani, BHEL Bhopal – 462022(M.P.)’. Candidates need to write “application for GGT/Diploma Apprentices 2019-20” on the envelope.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Documents required

Proof of date of birth or high school mark sheet/certificate

Documents in support of Technical qualification including all semester marksheets of B.E./ B.Tech/Diploma and Degree certificates

Madhya Pradesh domicile certificate

Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC) or self-undertaking for OBC non-creamy layer for candidates belonging to reserved category

Disability certificate from district medical board in case of PwD candidates

Copy of medical token for wards (son/daughter/spouse) of BHEL Employee (serving/ retired/ deceased)

Medical token/ESI card in case of BHEL Society worker wards

Copy of registration slip showing enrollment/registration number generated after successful

BHEL recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy details

Jobs For Graduates

Total – 138

Chemical engineer – 1

Civil engineer – 3

Computer science and application – 4

Electrical engineer – 43

Electronics and tele-communication engineer – 13

Industrial engineer – 7

Information technology engineer – 1

Instrumentational technology engineer – 1

Mechanical engineer – 60

Metallurgy engineer – 2

Jobs for Diploma holders

Total – 91

Civil engineer – 5

Electrical engineer – 43

Electronics and tele-communication engineer – 2

Mechanical engineer – 40

Modern office management – 20

BHEL recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree (B.E/ B.Tech.) in engineering for graduate apprentice jobs in the relevant branch with minimum aggregate marks of 70 per cent for candidates belonging to general and OBC category and 60 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates.

Candidates applying for jobs in the technician category should have a diploma in engineering or office management. Degree or diploma acquired from distance or correspondence education system is not eligible for the apprenticeship.

There will be relaxation in minimum marks for wards of BHEL Employees (son/daughter/spouse).

Candidates who have passed B.E./B.Tech./ Diploma before June 2016 are not eligible for Apprentice training. Candidates having one-year post-qualification work experience or had undergone apprentices training for one year or more are not eligible to apply.

BHEL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – bhelbpl.co.in

Step 2: On the home page click ‘Jobs and career’ in the main tab

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘engagement of graduate and diploma apprentice’ under the current openings sidebar

Step 4: Click on the Apply button under ‘new applicants’ category

BHEL recruitment 2019: Pay scale

According to the official notification, graduate apprentices will get a monthly remuneration worth Rs 6000 and the technician apprentices will get remuneration worth Rs 4000 per month.

