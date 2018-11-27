BHEL recruitment 2018: Vacancies across several posts, apply soon

BHEL recruitment 2018: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) on its official website has advertise about the trade apprentices training under the Apprentices Act 1961 on its official website – web.bhelhyd.co.in. The jobs are only for technical positions. Fraudulent messages regarding recruitment in BHEL, Ramachandran, Hyderabad for several other posts including artisans are being floated. Candidates are requested to be prudent while applying and apply through the given official website only.

The applications are currently open and will close on December 7, 2018. Applications can be sent online either at the official website – web.bhelhyd.co.in or the government of India website – apprenticeship.gov.in, according to the official circular.

BHEL recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates having ITI NCVT certification in any of the enlisted domains – electrician, electronics mechanic, fitter, instrument mechanic, machinist, machinist grinder, motor mechanic vehicle, mechanic refrigerator and air conditioning, turner, welder, diesel mechanic, carpenter can apply.

BHEL recruitment: how to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website – web.bhelhyd.co.in

Step 2 – Click on the link in red (towards the end of the page) ‘Engagement of trade apprenticeship 2018-19’

Step 3 – A new page will open

Step 4 – click on circular and read thoroughly before applying

Step 5 – Back to the same window. Click Apply.

Step 6 – Fill in the detailed form and submit

Before applying for BHEL recruitment, candidates should ensure that their Aashar is as per SSC. Candidates who have undergone trade apprenticeship training once can not apply, as per the official circular.

