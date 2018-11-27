BEL recruitment 2018: Deputy engineer vacancies at bel-india.in

BEL recruitment 2018: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released an official notification calling for applications to fill-in 15 posts for electronics engineers. The posts advertised are for a fixed tenure basis for a period of five years. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – bel-india.in.

The hiring is for the post of deputy engineers grade-II. At various locations including Vishakhapatnam, Mumbai, Port Blair, Karwar, Kochi, and Chennai. The online applications are open and will be closed on December 5, 2018.

BEL recruitment 2018 region-wise vacancy detail –

Vishakhapatnam – 05

Mumbai – 03

Port Blair – 02

Karwar – 01

Kochi – 02

Chennai – 02

BEL recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates should have a B.E or B.Tech degree from an AICTE approved college in any of the enlisted streams – electronics, electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication, communication, telecommunication engineering.

Work experience: A candidate is expected to have a relevant work experience of minimum two years. Teaching and apprenticeship experience will not be considered.

Upper age limit: The maximum age limit for general candidates will be 27 years as on December 1, 2019. A relaxation by five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates will be allowed. For PwD candidates an age limit relaxation of 10 years is allowed. A relaxation for ex-servicemen and Jammu and Kashmir domicile during 1980-1989 will be allowed.

Pay scale: The minimum pay scale for the advertised positions will be Rs 40,000-1,40,000. In addition to the monthly remuneration, the candidates will also get house rent allowance of 35% of the basic pay, performance related pay, group insurance, medical facilities and provident fund as per the company rules. A total compensation package of Rs 9.5 LPA can be expected.

BEL recruitment 2018: Selection process

Candidates who will meet the criteria will be selected for the written test. From the written test round, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview. Those who clear all the rounds will get the job.

BEL recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website – bel-india.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘careers’ on the homepage

Step 3 – In the drop-down menu click on the ‘recruitment-advertisement’

Step 4 – A new window will appear

Step 5 – Click on ‘Application Form’ link

Step 6 – Take print out of the form, fill the necessary details

Step 7 – Click on the ‘click here to apply’ link corresponding to the post you are applying for

Step 8 – Fill the details and submit the form

Step 9 – Make sure to submit the application fee on the link – onlinesbi.com/prelogin/icollecthome.htm?corpID=14842

