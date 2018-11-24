AAI is hiring: Apply for 372 vacant posts, online application process ends December 15

AAI recruitment 2018: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released an official notification for 372 posts across India. The eligible candidates will be recruited fro the post of security screeners. The recruitment will be on a fixed term contract basis for a period of three years.

For jobs in AAI, Candidates with AVSEC certificate who fulfill the eligibility criteria would be required to appear for an interview and the date of Interview of the shortlisted candidates will be intimated later. While those who do not have AVSEC certificate will have to undergo a physical endurance test (PET) which requires running 100 meters in 16 seconds, according to the official release.

AAI recruitment 2018: Vacancies

Total posts: 372

Zone wise vacancy details

Madurai – 32

Trupati – 20

Raipur – 20

Udaipur – 20

Ranchi – 20

Vadodra – 20

Indore – 38

Amritsar – 52

Mangalore – 38

Bhubaneswar – 38

Agartala – 22

Port Blair – 22

Chandigarh – 30

Candidates who are domicile of the enlisted regions where the station is situated are eligible to apply for the posts.

Eligibility Criteria –

Education Qualification: Graduate in any discipline (minimum 3 years duration) from any recognized

University with an ability to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language can apply.

How to apply: Candidates are expected to send a duly filled form to ‘ The Chief Executive Officer, AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company limited, AAI Complex, Delhi Flying Club Road, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi, 110003’

AAI recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website – aai.clas.org

Step 2 – Click on careers

Step 3 – Click on the notification ‘selection of engagement of security personnel and x-ray screeners’

Step 4 – A new window will open

Step 5 – In the new window, read the instructions carefully and download the application form at the end of the document

The last date to send or receive applications is December 15, 2018.

