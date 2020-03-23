PSTET result 2018 declared, check direct link

PSTET results 2018 are available to download now PSTET results 2018 are available to download now

PSTET result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2018). The candidates can check the results through the websites- pseb.ac.in, pstet.net. Over 1.74 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in two sessions across 251 exam centers across the state. PSTET was conducted on January 19, 2020.

Those who score at least 60 per cent marks in the exam will be declared pass. For general category candidates, the minimum cut-off is 90 marks and for reserved category candidates it is 82. Those who clear PSTET paper 1 will be able to teach classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be able to teach classes 6 to 8, however, clearing exam does not guarantee job. Candidates will have to clear interview or other requirements by the institute.

PSTET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- pseb.ac.in, pstet.net

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ password

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The exam was postponed twice. Several alleged irregularities were highlighted in allotting roll number in the exam. The PSEB later said, “it was found that several roll numbers were allotted in the normal sequence which can be an indication of malpractice”. The Board has said that it will hold an inquiry in the matter and cancelled the test.

