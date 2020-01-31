PSTET preliminary answer key 2018 released: How to download, raise objections

PSTET 2018 answer key: Download at pstet.net (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) PSTET 2018 answer key: Download at pstet.net (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

PSTET answer key: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the preliminary answer key for the PSTET exam 2018. Candidates who appeared for the test can download the same from the official website, pseb.ac.in or pstet.net. They can raise objections against the same till February 3, 2020 by 3 pm.

The result will be based on the final answer key. PSTET final answer key will only be released after the objections raised, if any, will be considered. After being postponed several times the PSTET 2018 was held on January 19, 2020.

PSTET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, pstet.net

Step 2: Click on ‘candidate’s query portal’ in the login/ register column

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Raise objections, if any

To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. Those who clear the PSTET will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher. Those candidates who clear paper 1 can teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be qualified to teach in classes 6 to 8.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd