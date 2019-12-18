PSTET exam to held on January 5, admit card to release soon

PSTET admit card 2019: Check new exam dates (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image) PSTET admit card 2019: Check new exam dates (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image)

PSTET Admit Card 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has rescheduled the exam date of Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET 2018) due to “administrative reasons”. The candidates who will appear in the PSTET have to therefore, download the hall ticket again from the official website- pstet.net. As per the exam conducting body, the admit cards will be released soon

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 22 will now be held on January 5. The candidates who will clear the exam will be appointed as a teacher for Class I to VIII.

Take mock test for PSTET 2018

PSTET 2018: Exam pattern

The PSTET will have two papers — PSTET 1 for those who aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PSTET 2 for those who wish to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

The papers will be carrying 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted for primary and upper primary class teachers.

The candidates are advised to carry the PSTET admit card 2018 at the exam centres, failing they will not be allowed to appear in the recruitment examination.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd