PSTET exam postponed over non-randomisation of roll numbers, check revised dates

PSTET exam dates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET), which was set to be held on January 5, 2020. It will be conducted on January 19 (Sunday), 2020.

“It was found that several roll numbers were not allotted under the randomised rule. Taking strict cognizance of the situation, the PSEB will reconduct the exam and also re-issue admit cards,” said the board in an official statement. The revised admit cards will be released on January 15.

As per rules, roll numbers are generated randomly by the board to provide an unbiased seating arrangement. In the official notice, the board said that in an inquiry, “it was found that several roll numbers were allotted in the normal sequence which can be an indication of malpractice”. The Board has said that it will hold an inquiry in the matter.

This is the second time the exam is being postponed. It was earlier scheduled to be held on December 15, which was postponed to be conducted on January 5 and now is scheduled for January 19.

The PSTET will be conducted in two sessions across 251 exam centers across the state. Over 1.74 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the exam, from Punjab to neighbouring states, as per the official notice.

Those who clear the PSTET will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher. Clearing the exam, however, does not guarantee employment and candidates will have to undergo a recruitment process.

PSTET 2018: Exam pattern

The PSTET will have two papers — PSTET 1 for those aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PSTET 2 for those who wish to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

The papers will be carrying 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted for primary and upper primary class teachers.

