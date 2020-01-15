PSTET admit card today: How to download

PSTET admit card: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the admit card for the Punjab State Teacher’s Eligibility Test (PSTET) on its official website today. The candidates can download the admit card as soon as it is released from the official PBES website pseb.gov.in or pstet.net.PSTET will be held on January 19. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2019, however, it was postponed twice. The candidates who will clear the exam will be appointed as a teacher for Class I to VIII.
The candidates appearing for the PSTET need to carry their admit card and a hard copy of the ID proof.
PSTET Admit Card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website pseb.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link available to download PSTET admit card
Step 3: Click on it. You will be redirected to a new login page
Step 4: Use your details to login
Step 5: Your PSTET admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the admit card
Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card for future reference
PSTET 2018: Exam pattern
There will be two papers — PSTET 1 for those who aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PSTET 2 for those who intend to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.
The papers will be carrying 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted for primary and upper primary class teachers.
