PSTET 2022 result delayed, final answer key to be out soon

The Punjab State Education Board is expected to release the PSTET 2022 result soon on the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in. The written examination was held on December 24, 2021, and expectations were high that the result could be released in the last week of January 2022. However, owing to certain reasons, the board delayed the declaration of the PSTET result.

The board has earlier released the provisional PSTET answer key 2022 and it also sought suggestions from candidates regarding the discrepancy found on it. Nevertheless, the final answer key and result that were supposed to be released together were delayed. As of now, there is no official announcement by the board regarding this whole fiasco but, speculations are high that we might get to see the PSTET result in the upcoming days.

As per records, the result of PSTET 2022 is not released as a PDF file but has to be checked by logging in with the registration number and password. Post login, the candidates will get to know the marks scored by them in the examination. The total marks assigned to TET, Punjab written examination is 150 marks irrespective of the paper chosen by the candidate.

Once the result is released by the board, candidates who managed to secure marks equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be awarded the TET certificate. The board has notified the predetermined qualifying marks earlier, as per which, the unreserved category students have to score 60 per cent of the total marks i.e. 90 marks. Whereas, those who belong to the reserved category are supposed to score 55 per cent of the total marks i.e. 85 marks. This certificate comes with lifelong validity.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted by PSEB. The examination is held at two levels, paper 1 for (class 1 to 5) and paper 2 for (class 6 to 8). The candidates opting for paper 1 are appointed as a primary teacher upon qualifying the examination, whereas candidates who qualify paper 2 can seek an appointment as upper primary teachers with the PSTET certificate.