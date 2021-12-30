PSTET 2021 official answer key out at pstet.pseb.ac.in; five important things to follow

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB), on December 30, 2021, has published PSTET 2021 answer key on the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for PSTET exam 2021 can check the official answer key through a login using the registration number and password. The procedure to challenge the provisional answer key is also available from December 30, 2021, onwards.

To download the official PSTET answer key, candidates first need to visit the official website, pseb.ac.in or pstet.pseb.ac.in. Thereafter, click on the ‘registered user’ which will direct them to the login page. Here, enter the registration number and password carefully and press “search”. On successful login, the PSTET answer key shall display on the screen for Paper 1 and/or Paper 2.

Five important points to remember about PSTET answer key

1. Keep the PSTET login details handy

As PSEB releases the official answer keys via login, it is suggested to keep the PSTET registration number and password ready. In case aspirants have misplaced the credentials, they can either check PSTET admit card or retrieve them online. For this, they first have to visit the login page and press the ‘forgot password’ link. Hereafter, provide the details asked and retrieve the PSTET password.

2. Instructions for PSTET 2021 grievance

PSEB has conducted PSTET 2021 examination as per schedule on December 24, 2021, in two shifts. On December 28, 2021, PSEB published an important notice regarding the instructions for PSTET grievance 2021. As per the notice, candidates can submit their objections against the provisional answer key from December 30, 2021, to January 02, 2022. For every objection, they have to make a payment of Rs 450. Those who belong to the reserved category have to pay Rs 350 as an objection fee whereas ex-servicemen are exempted from paying any fee.

3. Know the procedure to submit objections

The procedure to challenge PSTET answer key 2021 takes place online. Candidates need to log in using the registration number and password to ‘candidate query portal’. Now, select the alternate answer for the incorrect solution, provide the valid documents and pay the required fee.

4. Calculating tentative scores for PSTET 2021

With the availability of the answer key, aspirants can start calculating the tentative scores for the exam. As per the PSTET exam pattern, each question in the examination carries 1 mark for every correct answer. There is no negative marking for the Punjab TET. Therefore, the total tentative scores for PSTET will sum up to the number of correct answers a candidate has marked.

5. Final answer key and result

Once the objection submission procedure is over, PSEB starts the preparation for PSTET result 2021. Aspirants will be able to access the result link via pstet.pseb.ac.in. However, with the tentative scores available, aspirants can anticipate their qualifying status for the PSTET exam. To clear the exam, candidates require 90 marks (82 for reserved category) out of 150 marks. Those who are able to obtain the minimum qualifying marks will be declared qualified as state-level teachers.