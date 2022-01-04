PSTET 2021 answer key released; Check objection submission schedule, expected result date

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published PSTET 2021 official answer key on the website, pstet.pseb.ac.in. Aspirants can download the PSTET answer key via a login using the PSTET application number and password. They can also raise objections, if any, against the PSTET 2021 answer key from January 4, 2022, to January 7, 2022.

The PSTET 2021 exam was successfully concluded on December 24, 2021. The PSTET answer key was earlier expected to be released on December 30, 2021. However, due to certain unstated reasons, the event was postponed. Further, on January 3, 2022, PSEB released another notice with the updated PSTET answer key release date.

In order to download the PSTET answer key, candidates have to visit the official PSEB website, pstet.pseb.ac.in. PSEB has activated the ‘Grievance Portal Link’ wherein candidates can get the direct link to download the answer key and submit objections as well. However, first, they need to log in using the application number and password. Thereafter, click on the ‘login’ button.

On successful login, aspirants can easily download the PSTET Paper 1 answer key and PSTET paper 2 answer key. In case there is any objection regarding the answers available, the aspirant can submit that online. The window to challenge the provisional answer key will be available for 04 days from the date of release of the answer key.

However, to submit objections, aspirants need to pay the prescribed fee. Those who belong to the general category have to pay Rs. 400 per question along with the documentary proof. Reserved category candidates are liable to pay Rs. 300 as objection fee. Those who belong to the ex-servicemen category, however, have been exempted from the objection fee. The official body shall undergo the objections once the procedure is over. As per the notification, the procedure to take a decision on grievance will take place from January 08, 2022, to January 16, 2022.

Based on the objections submitted, PSEB shall release a final answer key on January 17, 2022. Hereafter, the result compilation procedure shall take place for 03 days starting from January 18, 2022, to January 20, 2022. Thereafter, PSTET result 2021 will be declared on January 24, 2022. Qualifying candidates will receive a TET qualifying certificate which will remain valid for a lifetime.