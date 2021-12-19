PSTET 2021 admit card released; here’s how to download

State Council of Educational Research & Training, SCERT has released PSTET admit card 2021. The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 exam will be conducted on December 24. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – pstet.pseb.ac.in

The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I is for candidates who intends to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Applicants who have applied to teach both the groups will have to appear in both the exams.

PSTET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – pstet.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PSTET admit card link

Step 3: Enter credentials and click on login

Step 4: Download and print admit card

Those who qualify the exam are eligible to work as teachers as per qualified paper in any school of the Punjab state.