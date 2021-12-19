PSTET 2021 admit card released; here’s how to download

December 19, 2021 1:39:55 pm
State Council of Educational Research & Training, SCERT has released PSTET admit card 2021. The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 exam will be conducted on December 24. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – pstet.pseb.ac.in
The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I is for candidates who intends to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Applicants who have applied to teach both the groups will have to appear in both the exams.
PSTET 2021 admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – pstet.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on PSTET admit card link
Step 3: Enter credentials and click on login
Step 4: Download and print admit card
Those who qualify the exam are eligible to work as teachers as per qualified paper in any school of the Punjab state.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-