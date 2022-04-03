PSTET 2021-22 result declared by PSEB: Check how to download

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021-22. Candidates who appeared for the test can now check their results from of the official PSTET website — pstet.pseb.ac.in.

The exam was successfully conducted on December 24, 2021 after which the result was expected to be released on January 2022 but was delayed due to unknown reasons. The provisional answer key was released on January 4, 2022 and candidates were given time till January 7 to raise any objections.

There was also a delay in the release of the final answer key, which then led to a delay on the PSTET results.

PSTET 2021-22 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official PSTET website — pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the PSTET exam December 2021 result links given on the homepage.

Step 3: Login by either keying in your application number and password or roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Now, the candidates who managed to secure marks equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be awarded the TET certificate. The board has notified the predetermined qualifying marks earlier, as per which, the unreserved category students have to score 60 per cent of the total marks i.e. 90 marks. Whereas, those who belong to the reserved category are supposed to score 55 per cent of the total marks i.e. 85 marks. This certificate comes with lifelong validity.