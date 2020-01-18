PSTET 2018 tomorrow: Important instructions to follow during exam

PSTET exam to be held on January 19. (Representational image) PSTET exam to be held on January 19. (Representational image)

PSTET 2018: After being postponed twice, the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) will be held on January 19. The test will be conducted in two sessions across 251 exam centres across the state. Over 1.74 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the exam, Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) — the exam conducting body.

Must have: The candidates need to carry their PSTET admit card and a hard copy of a government-approved photo identity proof, for instance, driving licence, Aadhaar etc with them to the exam hall for verification and authentication purposes. One needs to be careful and carry the admit card for the revised exam date only.

Reporting time: The the paper 1 will begin at 10 am and paper 2 at 2:30 pm, the entry in exam halls will begin at 9:15 am and 1:45 pm, respectively. Candidates will be given time to read the question paper from 9:45 am and 2:15 pm.

Passing marks: The papers will be carrying 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. Those who clear the PSTET will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher. Those candidates who clear paper 1 can teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be qualified to teach in classes 6 to 8.

PSTET was earlier scheduled to be held on December 15, which was postponed for January 5 and then rescheduled for January 19. The second delay was caused due to non-randomised allotment of roll numbers. As per rules, roll numbers are generated randomly by the board to provide an unbiased seating arrangement. In the official notice, the board said that in an inquiry, “it was found that several roll numbers were allotted in the normal sequence which can be an indication of malpractice”.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd