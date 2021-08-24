PSSSB recruitment 2021: Answer key released for technical assistant, veterinary inspector exam

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) released the preliminary answer keys of the technical assistant and veterinary inspector recruitment exams 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The veterinary inspector exam 2021 was held on August 21 and the exam for technical assistant posts was conducted on August 22.

Steps to download the PSSSB answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link for the relevant post under the advertisement tab

Step 3: For technical assistant answer key, login using application number, DOB and mobile number to access answer key and OMR sheet

Step 4: For veterinary inspector answer key, click on ‘key check profroma’

Step 5: Download answer keys and check.

Candidates can raise objections till August 25 (upto 5 pm). The grievances/objections should be sent only via email at helpdesk.ta22@gmail.com (technical asst) and coe1@pau.edu (vet inspector). Candidates have to pay a mandatory fee in the form of crossed demand draft of Rs 100 per objection.

There are a total of 120 technical assistant vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates. The total number of veterinary inspector posts being filled through the recruitment drive is 866.