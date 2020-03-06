PSPCL result for various posts declared: Steps to check merit list

PSPCL result: Check result at pspcl.in (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) PSPCL result: Check result at pspcl.in (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

PSPCL result: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has declared the result for the recruitment exams held for several posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, pspcl.in.

Result for accounts officer (AO), revenue accountant (RA), superintendent divisional accountants (SDA), lower divisional clerk (LDC) and junior engineer and electrical grade has been released. The recruitment exams were held in December 2019.

PSPCL result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pspc.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Check the list and marks

About PSPCL

The Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) was a statutory body formed in 1959. PSEB is divided into two companies – Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Ltd.

