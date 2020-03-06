Follow Us:
Friday, March 06, 2020
PSPCL result for various posts declared: Steps to check merit list

PSPCL result for various posts has been declared on the official website, pspc.in. The company is headed by Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB).

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2020 10:24:20 am
PSPCL result, PSEB result, pseb. pspc.in, punjab govt jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, govt jobs PSPCL result: Check result at pspcl.in (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

PSPCL result: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has declared the result for the recruitment exams held for several posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, pspcl.in.

Result for accounts officer (AO), revenue accountant (RA), superintendent divisional accountants (SDA), lower divisional clerk (LDC) and junior engineer and electrical grade has been released. The recruitment exams were held in December 2019.

PSPCL result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pspc.in
Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the result link
Step 4: Check the list and marks

About PSPCL

The Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) was a statutory body formed in 1959. PSEB is divided into two companies – Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Ltd.

