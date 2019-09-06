Punjab PSPCL JE recruitment 2019: Apply for 664 vacancies for 12th pass, graduates

PSPCL JE recruitment 2019: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer electrical and civil department, internal auditor and electrician grade II. A total of 664 posts are advertised. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, pspscl.in.

Advertising

The application process has begun and the last date to apply is October 1, 11:59 pm. Candidates can continue paying the application fee till October 4, 11:45 pm.

PSPCL JE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

PSPCL JE recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicant needs to be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit for the same is capped at 37 years. The upper age limit will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

Education: For the post of JE candidates should have an undergraduate in the relevant field of engineering with at least 50% marks. For the post of auditor candidates with first-class BCom or second-class MCom or intermediate cost and works accounting or chartered accountants can apply. For the electrician grade, candidates with ITI with 60% and a diploma in engineering with 50% marks can apply.

In video| Why is Indian economy slowing down?

Advertising

PSPCL JE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pscpc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link

Step 3: Read instructions carefully, tick I agree and ‘start sign-up’

Step 4: Fill details, register

Step 5: Use registration details to log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

PSPCL JE recruitment 2019: Salary

For the posts of junior engineer and internal auditor, candidates will get a monthly salary up to Rs 34,800 plus grade pay of Rs 5350 and allowances extra. Electricians will get salary up to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 3400.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.