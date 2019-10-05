PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment: 3500 posts for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 23000

PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019: The Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) invited applications for recruitment at the post of assistant lineman (ALM). A total of 3500 vacancies are on offer, interested candidates can apply the official website, pspcl.in. The registration process will close on October 25 at 6 pm, however, candidates can fill the form till October 31.

Advertising

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam based on the national apprenticeship in lineman trade. The exam will be of 90 marks and 10 marks will be awarded for experience in electrician or wireman trade. For experience, one mark will be given for six months of experience.

PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age and the upper age limit is capped at 42 years. Relaxation in upper age will be given to candidates from reserved category.

Education: Candidate must have class 10 or equivalent level of education and a national apprenticeship certificate in lineman trade. Degree holders with a relevant diploma will also be considered.

Advertising

PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pspc.in

Step 2: Scroll down to click on recruitment button

Step 3: Click on ‘link for applying online for assistant lineman’

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration for ALM’

Step 5: Fill details, verify with OTP

Step 6: Log-in using registered number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make a payment, submit

PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 for those belonging to PwD category the fee will be Rs 350 for SC candidates it would be 200.

PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get salary in the band of Rs 6400 to Rs 20,200 plus grade pay of Rs 3400.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.