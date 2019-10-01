PSPCL recruitment through GATE score: Check how to apply 111 posts

PSPCL recruitment based on GATE score: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) invited applications for the post of assistant engineer (AE) Electrical and assistant manager (AM) in IT systems. The application process is on and will continue till October 21 while the last date to deposit fee is October 24. Interested candidates can apply at pspcl.in.

Advertising

A total of 111 posts are on offer, however, only GATE 2019 qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the same. For the post of AE electrical, the candidates need to qualify GATE with 39.6 marks and for AM in IT systems, they need 29.5 marks. The minimum marks required for reserved category candidates is lower.

PSPCL recruitment based on GATE score: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 20 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 37 years. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved category candidates. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

Education: Knowledge of Punjabi language is a must and candidates should have cleared the Punjabi language till class 10. Candidates having BE, BTech or BSc degree in related field with 60 per cent marks can apply.

Advertising

PSPCL recruitment based on GATE score: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pspc.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘recruitment’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘link for applying online’ under AE/OT and AM/IT GATE 2019 score based recruitment

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Fill details, click on ‘verify details’

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill the form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

PSPCL recruitment based on GATE score: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. For SC candidates the fee is Rs 400 and PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.