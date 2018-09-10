Production and Manufacturing continues to lead online hiring for the fifth consecutive month: Monster

The growth momentum for the Production and Manufacturing sector paced up from 60 percent in July to 64 percent in August 2018 The growth momentum for the Production and Manufacturing sector paced up from 60 percent in July to 64 percent in August 2018

Monster Employment Index for August 2018 registered 5 percent (year-on-year) decline in online recruitment activities, exhibiting downtrend for the third successive month. The Production and Manufacturing sector registered the steepest growth among monitored sectors in the Monster Employment Index. The growth momentum for the Production and Manufacturing sector paced up from 60 percent in July to 64 percent in August 2018. The Retail (up 48 percent y-o-y) sector which continued to chart sharp increase in online hiring and was the second most active sector this month. M-o-M, online demand in the sector registered an increase of eight percent over and above the 16 percent growth registered in the previous month.

Occupation wise, the y-o-y demand for Healthcare professionals (up 21 percent) led all monitored job roles. The HR and Admin (up 19 percent) and Finance and Account (up 16 percent) were the next most sought-after occupation groups despite reduction in the pace of growth when compared to the previous month.

Commenting on the trends, Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com, APAC and Gulf said, ”The Indian economy marched at an impressive rate in the first quarter of 2018-19 as also reflected in the positive GDP growth momentum on the back of strong performance of the production and manufacturing sector. The current ease in hiring activity is indicative of a cautious hiring scenario owing to merger and acquisitions and an increasing demand for skilled candidates. Furthermore, the Retail sector has shown a phenomenal growth surge which can be attributed to a spurt in online shopping owing to end of season sale and discounts.”

Abhijeet also said, “It is note-worthy that demand for freshers with 0-3 years of experience is on rise especially for job roles such as HR & Admin as well as Legal, which re-emphasizes the need for proper guidance and training programs for young talent,” he added.

City-wise, Chandigarh (up 17 percent) and Jaipur (up 4 percent) were the only cities to register positive growth on the year. The pace of growth, however, eased in both the city between July and August; down by 1 percentage point and 8 percentage points respectively. Coimbatore (down 1 percent) witnessed a marginal decline from the year-ago level for the first time since October 2014.

Industry Year-over-year Trends: Online demand exceeded the year-ago level in 14 of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the Index

Production and Manufacturing led all monitored industry sectors by the way of long-term growth even in August. The growth momentum paced up from 60 percent in July to 64 percent in August 2018. All other growth parameters also indicated increased hiring demand in the sector. Month-on-month, the sector registered two percent increase in hiring activity. Online demand surpassed the three-month and six-month ago level by 20 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Retail sector continued to chart sharp increase in hiring and was the second most activity hiring sector this month. Online demand exceeded the corresponding period a year ago by robust 48 percent while demand on the month saw additional eight percent increase over and above the 16 percent growth registered in the previous month.

Import/Export sector (up 17 percent) climbed up the ladder and was one of the most aggressively hiring industries this month. The sector registered the steepest month-on-month growth among all monitored sectors; up by 33 percent. In the past three-month, e-recruitment activity in export/import industry has increased by 15 percent. Nevertheless, demand continues to be lower than the six-month ago level.

Year-on-year recruitment activity rebounded in the Travel and Tourism (up nine percent) following negative growth in June (down 13 percent) as well as in July (down seven percent). Demand on the month increased by significant 15 percent. Among others, Engineering, Cement, Construction, Iron/ Steel registered an optimistic nine percent growth following six percent decline in the previous month. Month-on-month, e-recruitment activity increased by nine percent having witnessed weak demand since April 2018.

Online recruitment activity in IT – Hardware, Software (down four percent) and BPO/ITES (down 14 percent) continued to be low.

Printing/ Packaging (down 28 percent) sector registered the steepest annual decline yet again.

E-Commerce: Online demand in e-commerce sector eased on all parameters; down four percent month-on-month and on three-month basis, down six percent on a six-month basis and down three percent on a year-on-year basis.

