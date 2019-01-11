Delhi primary teachers recruitment: 115 jobs for diploma holders, minimum salary Rs 35000

Primary Teacher s recruitment: Sarvodaya School of Directorate of Education, Delhi has released an official notification to recruit 115 primary-level teachers under the Sarv Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). Selected candidates will have to join the service from March 31, 2019. The applications will close on January 13, 2019 at 5 pm.

Consolidate salary of Rs 35,420 per month will be paid to the recruited teachers. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, edudel.nic.in. The candidates need to be qualified under the Central Eligibility Test (CTET) for class 1 to class 5. CTET is the teacher ability test conducted by CBSE.

Primary teacher recruitment: district-wise vacancy detail

Total – 115

East – 21

North East – 26

North West A – 2

North West B – 14

West A – 12

South West A – 2

South West B – 3

South – 17

Central – 7

Primary teacher recruitment: Eligibility

Education qualification: Candidates should have clear a two-year diploma or certificate course in elementary teachers education course or a junior basic training certificate of bachelor’s of elementary education or equivalent from a recognised institute.

Age: Age relaxation of five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC and 10 years for differently able (general) candidates, 15 years differently abled (SC/ST), and 13 years for differently abled (OBC) category candidates.

Primary teacher recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click RRS/Recruitment

Step 3: Click on ‘engagement of primary school teachers on contract basis…’ link

Step 4: A new window will open, follow it

Step 5: Click on ‘Online application form for engagement of primary…’ link

Step 6: Form will open in the new window, start filling and submit

