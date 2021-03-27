Preparation hacks to crack UPSC NDA exam 2021

UPSC NDA exam 2021: The first phase of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy 2021 examination or simply the NDA (1) 2021 exam will be held on April 18. Union Public Service Commission conducts the NDA exam twice a year and the registrations for NDA (1) are already over. As candidates await the release of the NDA (1) admit card to appear in the national level test, let us ponder upon some unfailing strategies to book your seats for the subsequent SSB interviews that NDA (1) qualifiers appear in after the exam.

One of the first steps to take while only some weeks are left before the exam is to refer to the NDA (1) syllabus and check if candidates are missing out on any important topics. But how should one know which topics are important for the upcoming exam? The answer is simple. One must go through the previous year questions papers of the NDA exam and identify the topics in each subject that carry a higher weightage of marks or are repeated almost every year. These are the topics that candidates must devote time to prepare for the exam.

Once candidates are double sure of the fact that all the important topics for the exam are covered effectively, the next step is practice. While there may not be adequate time left before the exam, one can always solve mock tests for the exam. Mock tests are effective practice materials to secure one’s position in the NDA (1) merit lists. NDA mock tests are tested learning resources that help a candidate to practice for the exam. Besides academic build-up, mock tests can also help a candidate to work on improving time management during the exam so as to answer as many questions correctly as they can.

Covering the syllabus and revising important topics on a daily basis are some of the most basic preparation strategies that most students adopt. However, during the last few weeks before the exam, there is so much more to do if a candidate is willing to go the extra mile and top the NDA exams.

Since the NDA syllabus shares a remarkable resemblance to the senior secondary syllabus of Mathematics, therefore, besides previous year papers & practice papers for the exam, one may also refer to NCERT Mathematics books for class 11 and 12. This will only diversify the subject knowledge while candidates will get the opportunity to learn one or two techniques for answering concept-based questions.

As one may know, the general ability test of the NDA exam carries a total of 600 marks. This part of the question paper is based on topics like general science, physics, chemistry, english Language, current affairs, history etc. Thus, candidates can expect a lot of factual questions.

The only way to answer questions correctly in this section is by having the requisite knowledge of recent current affairs, military developments, general science etc. Thus, besides the general textbooks and solved papers, one must be willing to expand their knowledge in the aforementioned realms. It may be noted that among GAT and mathematics, the marks weightage of the former is higher in the NDA (1). Therefore one must prepare to attempt as many questions in GAT correctly, as they can.

NDA question papers with answer keys are effective ways to prepare for the GAT section. Candidates can get to know the exact type of questions asked in this exam by the UPSC. In addition, one can refer to the corresponding year’s answer key to find the correct answer to questions from current events in the Indian defence scenario and other important topics.