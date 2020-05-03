RRB NTPC by year-end, quick tips for candidates studying from home

How to crack RRB NTPC exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in How to crack RRB NTPC exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam this year. According to official, the recruitment examination can be conducted by the end of this year, as the tender bidding process for the the exam conducting agency will be concluded by mid-May.

Roughly over 1.26 crore (1,26,30,885) have applied for the examination, that was notified in March 2019. Due to various institutional and technical reasons, the exam is getting delayed repeatedly since last year.

Amidst, all uncertainties related to the RRB NTPC exam date, candidates should not lose their focus from exam preparation. This year, Railway has announced 35,208 vacancies for recruitment of Non-technical categories.

These are further categorised in two sections namely – Graduate Posts and Non-Graduate posts. According to experts, 3 to 4 months of dedicated preparation should give a candidate a very good chance to clear the RRB NTPC exam.

If the latest reports about RRB NTPC exam to be conducted by the end of 2020 are true, then all sincere applicants should start with their RRB NTPC exam preparation right away.

RRB NTPC Exam Dates (Tentative)

RRB NTPC CBT–1 : Oct-Nov 2020

RRB NTPC CBT–2 : Jan-Feb 2020

What preparation strategy should the RRB NTPC applicants follow now to clear the exam?

1) Learn

Learn all the details about the RRB NTPC exam pattern, syllabus in detail. Once you are aware of the syllabus and all the topics to cover, you can join free online classes to clear all your concepts.

2) Practice

Once you have learned all the concepts, you should practice these concepts with the help of mock tests. Attempt as many mock tests as possible.

3) Analyse

To be successful in a highly competitive exam like RRB NTPC, just practice is not enough to succeed. You should also analyse your performance after each mock test. It would help you improve on your weak areas.

The 3 points mentioned above are not to be done just once. They are to be repeated till you feel confident enough to crack the RRB NTPC exam.

RRB NTPC Exam Selection – Recruitment process involves

1st stage computer based test (CBT)

2nd stage computer based test (CBT)

Typing skill test/ computer based aptitude test (as applicable) and document verification/ medical examination.

RRB NTPC exam pattern for CBT stage I

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT is common for all the notified posts. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC exam pattern for CBT stage II

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT.

If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

The questions will be of objective type with multiple choices.

RRB NTPC syllabus 2020

Let us look at the detailed RRB NTPC Syllabus 2019 for both CBT Stage I and CBT Stage II

RRB NTPC CBT stage I exam syllabus

Mathematics

-Number System

-Time and Work

-Decimals

-Time and Distance

-Fractions

-Simple and Compound Interest

-LCM & HCF

-Profit and Loss

-Ratio and Proportions

-Elementary Algebra

-Percentage

-Geometry

-Trigonometry

-Mensuration

-Elementary Statistics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

-Analogies

-Completion of Number

-Alphabetical Series

-Coding and Decoding

-Mathematical Operations

-Similarities and Differences

-Relationships

-Analytical Reasoning

-Syllogism

-Jumbling

-Venn Diagrams

-Puzzle

-Data Sufficiency Statement- Conclusion

-Statement- Courses of Action

-Decision Making

-Maps

-Interpretation of Graphs

General Awareness

-Current Events of National and International Importance

-Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

-Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India

-Common Abbreviations

-Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India

-Transport Systems in India

-General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE)

-Indian Economy

-History of India and Freedom Struggle

-Famous Personalities of India and World,

-Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World

-Flagship Government Programs

-Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system

-Flora and Fauna of India

-General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and other important world organisations

-Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India

-Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large

RRB NTPC CBT Stage II Exam Syllabus

Mathematics

-Number System

-Time and Work

-Decimals

-Time and Distance

-Fractions

-Simple and Compound Interest

-LCM & HCF

-Profit and Loss

-Ratio and Proportions

-Elementary Algebra

-Percentage

-Geometry

-Trigonometry

-Mensuration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

-Analogies

-Completion of Number

-Alphabetical Series

-Coding and Decoding

-Mathematical Operations

-Similarities and Differences

-Relationships

-Analytical Reasoning

-Syllogism

-Jumbling

-Venn Diagrams

-Puzzle

-Data Sufficiency

-Statement- Conclusion

-Statement- Courses of Action

-Decision Making

-Maps

-Interpretation of Graphs

General Awareness

-Current events of National and International Importance

-Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

-Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India

-Common abbreviations

-Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India

-Transport systems in India

-General Science and Life Science

-Indian Economy

-History of India and Freedom Struggle

-Famous Personalities of India and World,

-Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World

-Flagship government programs

-Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system

-Flora and Fauna of India

-General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and-

-Other important World Organisations

-Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India

-Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large.

– The author is CEO, Co-Founder, Oliveboard

