Prasar Bharati, AIR recruitment 2018: 10 vacancies, Journalism and Mass Communication graduates may apply within July 31

Prasar Bharati, AIR recruitment 2018: Prasar Bharati has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of ‘Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants’. The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of a year. The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 10

Name of the post:

Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Post Graduate degree or diploma in Journalism may apply for the above posts.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 on a monthly basis.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 35 years. The candidates on or above the age of 21 can apply.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and personal interview.

Important date:

The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates have to send their application with documents of educational qualification and others as mentioned in the official notification to this address:

The Assistant Director (Programmes), Room No. 403, Broadcasting House, External Services Division, All India Radio, Parliament Street, New Delhi- 110001.

I&B Ministry mulls expansion of DD news broadcast to 100 countries

The Information and Broadcasting ministry is mulling expansion of Doordarshan’s round-the-clock news broadcast to around 100 countries with a view to reach out to the diaspora and put across India’s perspective on domestic and international issues, a senior official said. Currently, DD India primarily produces various cultural and general entertainment programmes for broadcast in overseas countries.

It also produces round-the-clock news and current affairs programmes for broadcast in only few countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China and the United Arab Emirates, he added.

“The ministry is considering the expansion of 24×7 news broadcast to a number of countries. The data is being compiled on various parameters for the purpose,” the official told PTI

