Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be held on December 12

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela: Interested people can register for the event at the official website — apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Through this initiative and platform, the government is aiming to train 1 million youth per annum.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship announced that the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) will be conducted on December 12. Interested people can register for the event at the official website — apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

PMNAM will be conducted across 197 locations in 25 states and union territories this year. The event will see participation of several local businesses that will provide local youth the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training. Companies and candidates will have the opportunity to choose the suitable candidate/employer during the event itself.

Through this initiative and platform, the government is aiming to train 1 million youth per annum.

Through this fair, candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognised certifications post the training session, which will help improve their employability rate.

To be eligible for this event, interested candidates should have successfully cleared class 5 to class 12 and must have skill training certificates, or ITI diploma holders or graduates. Candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence, PAN card etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues.

