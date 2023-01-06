scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be conducted on January 9

The candidates who are class 5 to 12 pass-outs and have skill training certificates, or ITI Diploma holders or graduates can apply in this apprenticeship mela. 

Individuals can register for the mela by visiting apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will conduct the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) on January 9, 2023. This even will be hosted across 242 districts in 28 states and union territories of India.

Individuals can register for the mela by visiting apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, and can also find the mela’s nearest location on the website. The candidates who have cleared class 5 to 12 successfully and have skill training certificates, or are ITI diploma holders or graduates can apply in this apprenticeship mela

The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the mark sheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport-size photographs to the respective venues.

Through this fair, the candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognised certifications, improving their employability rate after the training sessions.

Several local businesses and organisations have been invited to be a part of this apprenticeship mela to provide relevant employment opportunities to the local youth. The event will witness the participation from many companies representing various sectors. The participating organisations will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot.

Apprenticeship melas are hosted in the country on the second Monday of every month, wherein selected individuals receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:21 IST
