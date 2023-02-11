scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be conducted on February 13

The candidates who are Class 5 to Class 12 pass outs or have skill training certificates or are ITI certificate holders or Diploma holders or graduates can apply in this apprenticeship mela. 

national apprenticeship mela 2023Individuals can register for the mela by visiting apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ (File image)

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is conducting the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) on February 13, in 200+ districts across the country. The participating organizations will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and to choose from the applicants on the spot, providing them with an opportunity to strengthen their livelihood and learn new skills.

Individuals can register for the mela by visiting apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ and to find the mela's nearest location.

The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues. The locations are also available on the apprenticeship mela portal gt.gov.in/appmela2022/

Those who have already enrolled have to reach the venue with all the relevant documents. Through this fair, the candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability rate after the training sessions.

Several local businesses and organizations have been invited to be a part of this apprenticeship mela to provide relevant opportunities to the local youth through apprenticeship training. The event will witness the participation from many companies representing various sectors. 

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 14:04 IST
