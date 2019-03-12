Punjab PPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 864 posts, salary up to Rs 45,000

PPSC recruitment 2019: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for the post of headmaster or headmistress, principal and block primary education officer. A total of 864 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 2, 2019, by 11:59 pm, while candidates can pay fee till April 9, 2019.

Advertising

Candidates will have to appear for a competitive exam to be eligible for the recruitment. The dates of the exam are not announced yet. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification after which the final merit list will be released and jobs will be allotted based on merit.

PPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 864

Principal – 154

Head master/mistress – 672

Block primary education officer – 38

PPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of principal candidates should have cleared a Master’s degree with 50 per cent marks at least and should have B.Ed degree with teaching experience of at least five years.

For the post of headmaster/mistress candidates should have cleared graduation with at least 55 per cent marks, posses as B.Ed degree and should have teaching experience of eight years and six years as master/ mistress.

For BPEO posts, candidates should have cleared a bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks and have two-years elementary teacher’s training course (D.El.Ed) certification.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 37 years old as on January 1, 2019

PPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘open advertisement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Log-in using newly registered id

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

PPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates at the post of principal will get a salary in the range of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional pay of Rs 6,600.

For the post of BPEO candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 10,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 5000 and those hired as headmaster/ headmistress will get salary within the range of Rs 10,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 5000.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.