Powergrid recruitment through GATE: Application deadline extended

Powergrid recruitment through GATE: The last date to submit applications for the post of executive trainee in electrical department has been extended. The application process which was to be closed on February 15 can now be submitted till February 20, as per the latest notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website powegridindia.com. A total of 53 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE score. Shortlisted applicants will be called for group discussion and interview round. Eighty five per cent weightage will be given to GATE 2020 score, 3 per cent weightage will be given to group discussion and 12 per cent to personal interview.

Powergrid recruitment through GATE: Eligibility

Applicants should have a graduate level engineering degree and also clear GATE 2020 in the relevant field. The upper age limit is capped at 28 years. For reserved category candidates there will be relaxations in the upper age limit, as per rules.

Powergrid recruitment through GATE: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, powergridindia.com

Step 2: Click on careers > Job opportunities > Openings

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ link in recruitment of ET 25th batch box

Step 4: Register using details, verify

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit

Powergrid recruitment through GATE: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500.

