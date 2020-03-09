Powergrid executive trainee recruitment: Apply for 25 posts for CA, CMA; salary up to Rs 1.80 lakh

Powergrid executive trainee recruitment 2020: Apply at powergridindia.com (Representational image) Powergrid executive trainee recruitment 2020: Apply at powergridindia.com (Representational image)

Powergrid executive trainee recruitment 2020: The Powergrid India has invited applications for the post of the executive trainee at its official website — powergridindia.com. The application process is on and will conclude on April 6, 2020. A total of 25 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

To be eligible for the job, candidates have to clear a test. The shortlisted candidates will be called for group discussion, behavioural assessment and personal interview. The test will consist of 85 per cent weightage while the GD will have three per cent and PI will have 12 per cent weightage in the selection process. To clear GD, the applicant needs to score 40 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the cut-off is 30 per cent.

Powergrid executive trainee recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 28 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed up to three years for OBC, five years for SC, ST and 10 years for PwD candidates. It will be calculated as on April 6, 2020.

Education: The applicant should have cleared at least CA, ICWA (CMA) level of education.

Powergrid executive trainee recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The written test consists of objective-type questions. The test will be divided into two sections — professional knowledge test (PKT) and executive aptitude test (EAT) with 120 and 50 questions, each. Every question will be for one mark and one-fourth marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

Finally selected candidates will have to sign a bond of the training period and three years of service. The bond will be of Rs 5 lakh and for reserved category, the same will be Rs 2.50 lakh.

Powergrid executive trainee recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Powergrid executive trainee recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000 during the one-year training period. On regularisation, benefits including DA, HRA, insurance, PF, gratuity, leave en-cashing etc will be applicable.

