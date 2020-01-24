Powergrid assistant engineer trainee recruitment through GATE, apply for 110 posts

Powergrid recruitment 2019: Apply at powergridindia.com. (Representational image) Powergrid recruitment 2019: Apply at powergridindia.com. (Representational image)

Powergrid assistant engineer trainee recruitment: The Powergrid corporation of India has invited applications for the post of assistant engineer trainee at its official website powergridindia.com. A total of 110 vacancies are on offer. Application process has begun and remain open till February 7, 11:59 pm.

Candidates who have qualified GATE 2019 can apply for the post. After one year of training candidates will be absorbed in the company as engineers at E2 level. GATE score will have 85 per cent weighage followed by personal interview and group discussion on three and 12 per cent.

Powergrid assistant engineer trainee recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have a full time BE/BTech/ BSc degree in related field with at least 60 per cent marks.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 28 years. Age will be calculated as on December 31, 2019. There are relaxations in the upper age limit for the

Powergrid assistant engineer trainee recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit powergridindia.com

Step 2: Click on Careers > Job opportunities > Openings

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment for assistant engineer trainee..’ link

Step 4: Click on apply link

Step 5: Read instructions, select discipline,

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Powergrid assistant engineer trainee recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500

Powergrid assistant engineer trainee recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.40 lakh. On completion of training, Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.60 lakh.

