Power Grid recruitment through GATE 2020 score: Know when to apply, salary up to Rs 1.80 lakh

Power Grid GATE recruitment 2020: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for its 25th batch of executive trainees in electrical discipline. Those who have cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be eligible to apply for the job. The applications for Power Grid will begin from January 15 and close on February 15. Interested candidates will have to apply at the official website, powergridindia.com.

Since the recruitment will be based on GATE score, candidates will also have to appear for the exam. The registration for GATE 2020 will be closing on September 24. It will be conducted by IIT Delhi this year and candidates can apply at gate.iitd.ac.in. The exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

Power Grid GATE recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 28 years to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age will be calculated as on December 31.

Education: Candidates having a minimum of 70 per cent marks in the graduation level degree or will appear for the undergraduate exams whose result is expected by August 14, 2020 can also apply.

Power Grid GATE recruitment 2020: Selection process

Those who clear GATE 2020 will be called for group discussion and interview. Candidates will have to clear the two separately. There would be a cut-off criterion based on the subject.

