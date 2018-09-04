POSOCO GATE 2019 recruitment: Apply for executive trainee post at posoco.in, attractive salary offered

POSOCO recruitment: Those interested in these posts will have to appear for the GATE examination. POSOCO recruitment: Those interested in these posts will have to appear for the GATE examination.

POSOCO recruitment: The Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO) is hiring Executive Trainees in the disciplines of electrical and computer science through GATE 2019 score. Those interested in these posts will have to appear for the GATE examination. The registration for the same will begin from September 16 and will continue till October 15. Those willing to apply will have to register themselves online at the official website — posoco.in. A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 has to be paid. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies:

Designation

ET (Electrical)

ET (Computer Science)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute

GATE score. Candidates should have appeared in the corresponding paper — Electrical Engineering (EE) or Computer Science and Information Technology (CS).

Final Year / Semester students who expect their results by 14th August 2019 are also eligible, provided they have obtained 65% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters.

GATE score of 2018 or prior is not valid.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should not exceed 28 years and must be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of score obtained in the corresponding paper in GATE, group discussion and interview. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their normalised score out of 100 in GATE 2019.

GATE 2019 marks (out of 100) in corresponding paper: 85 per cent

Group Discussion: 3 per cent

Personal Interview: 12 per cent

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 18,0000.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd