PNB technician officer result, admit card released: Check interview dates

PNB technician officer results, admit card The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has declared the result of the recruitment exam conducted to hire 325 people at managerial posts. Candidates can check the same at the official website, pnbindia.in.

A total of 504 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview. The date, time and venue of the interview is mentioned in the call letter or admit card available at the website.

PNB technician officer result, admit card: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘recruitments’ under ‘news buzz’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘list of shortlisted candidates..’

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your name and roll number

Candidates can see the admit card link in the same window too. No one will be allowed to appear for the interview without a valid call letter and identity proof. Also, carry relevant documents to the interview hall.

