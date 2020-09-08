PNB SO recruitment 2020: Applications open for 535 posts; check exam pattern, eligibility

The application process will conclude on September 29. File

PNB SO recruitment 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the post of specialist officer (SO) at its official website, pnbindia.in. The application process has begun and will conclude on September 29. The recruitment exam will be held in October or November, the exact dates are not released yet. A total of 535 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will be selected based on an online examination and document verification. In the exam, students will be asked 200 questions to be solved in 120 minutes. In the exam, 50 questions will be asked from each section — English language, business knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning/ logical ability. For the right answer, students will get one mark and for the wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

PNB SO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 25 years of age to be able to apply. The upper age is capped at 35 for most of the posts but for the post of senior manager for which the upper age is 37. The upper age for reserved category candidates will be relaxed as per government rules.

Education: A graduate-level degree, CA or equivalent education are minimum requirements to apply, however, the detailed requirements vary based on the post.

PNB SO recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Scroll down to find the ‘recruitment’ link

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Fill form

Step 7: Make payment

PNB SO recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

