PNB SO admit card released, here’s how to download

PNB SO admit card available to download at pnbindia.in File

PNB SO admit card 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the admit card for the post of specialist officer (SO) recruitment. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- pnbindia.in.

The recruitment exam will be held in November. A total of 535 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

PNB admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- pnbindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recruitment’

Step 3: Click on the download call letter link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Step 7: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to follow certain COVID-19 precautions, wearing masks, carrying hand sanitisers are a must. Without the masks, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Also, they need to carry the call letter, and valid id proves- aadhaar, voter id, PAN, other details.

The selected candidates will then be called for an interview session and document verification after which a final merit list will be released.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd