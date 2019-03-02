PNB recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 325 posts tomorrow, monthly salary up to Rs 51,000

PNB recruitment 2019: The application process for recruitment at 325 managerial level posts at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ending tomorrow, March 3, 2019 (Sunday). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, pnbindia.in. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam. The selected applications will get a call letter for the exam by March 14, 2019.

Advertising

The exam dates are yet to be announced. It will be conducted online and in both English and Hindi as the mode of instruction. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded and for every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted, according to the official notification

PNB recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Read| PNB recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria and vacancy details

PNB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitments’ under the ‘news buzz’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to apply for the recruitment of 325 technical officers’

Step 4: Enter registration number and password to log-in, if registered

Step 5: Those registering for the first time click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 6: Fill in detail and register, use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

PNB recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee, for reserved category candidates the same will be Rs 100

PNB recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected for the post Senior Manager(Credit)/ Law will get a pay scale between Rs 42,020 to 51,490. Those recruited as Manager (Credit)/ Law/ HRD: The candidates will get remuneration between Rs 31,705 to 45,950 and Officer (IT) will be paid between Rs 23,700 to 42,020.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.