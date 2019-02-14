PNB recruitment 2019: Apply online for 325 vacancies, documents needed for registration

PNB recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Punjab National Bank has been started. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, pnbindia.in. The registration process will be closed on March 2, 2019.

The recruitment exams will be conducted on March 24, as per the official notification.

PNB application process begins: Documents needed

Candidate can apply for only one post. The process of Registration of application is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through On-line mode on or before the last date for fee payment.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility as on the date of eligibility. Admission to on-line test, if any, will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for interview, if called

Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website for details and updates

Candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria i.e. age, Educational Qualifications, Experience as mentioned in advertisement

Admission to Online test, as applicable, will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Ineligible candidates will not be allowed for interview. In case at any stage the candidate is found not to fulfil the eligibility criteria/ cannot produce the requisite documents to Bank the candidature of the candidate will stand cancelled

Please note that all the particulars mentioned in the online application including Name of the Candidate, Category, Date of Birth, Post Applied for, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Centre of Examination etc. will be considered as final and no change/modifications will be allowed after submission of the online application form.

Candidates are hence requested to fill in the online application form with the utmost care as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained. Bank will not be responsible for any consequences arising out of furnishing of incorrect and incomplete details in the application or omission to provide the required details in the application form.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 325

Post wise vacancy details:

MMG Scale-III: 106

MMG Scale-II: 99

JMG Scale-I: 120

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Senior Manager (Credit): The candidates will have to be a CA/ ICWA/ MBA or PGDM or any post-graduation degree or diploma from any AICTE approved institute with a minimum 5 years post qualification experience.

Manager (Credit): The candidates will have to be a CA/ ICWA/ MBA or PGDM or any post-graduation degree or diploma from any AICTE approved institute with a minimum 3 years of post qualification experience.

Senior Manager (Law): The candidates need to possess a degree in Law with a minimum 7 years of working experience.

Manager (Law): The candidates need to possess a degree in Law with a minimum 3 years of working experience.

For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

Senior Management (Credit): The candidates age should be between 25 to 37 years.

Manager (Credit): The age of the candidates should be between 25 to 35 years.

Senior Manager (Law): The candidates age should be between 28 to 35 years

Manager (Law): The age of the candidates should be between 25 to 32 years.

Manager (HRD): The age of the candidates should be between 25 to 35 years.

Officer (IT): The candidates age should b e between 21 to 28 years.

For reservation wise

Pay scale:

Senior Manager(Credit)/ Law: The candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 42,020 to 51,490.

Manager (Credit)/ Law/ HRD: The candidates will get remuneration between Rs 31,705 to 45,950.

Officer (IT): The pay scale will be between Rs 23,700 to 42,020.

PNB recruitment 2019: How can apply

The candidates can apply through the official website pnbindia.in.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Click on ‘Save and next’

Step 5: Pay your application fees

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

