PNB recruitment 2019: Admit card to release tomorrow for 325 posts, check exam date

PNB admit card 2019: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) will release the admit card for the recruitment exam scheduled to be held on March 24, 2019. Candidates who applied for the recruitment process can download their admit cards or call letters from the official website, pnbindia.in. According to the official notification, the “call letters will be available from March 14 onwards”.

To be eligible for the 325 posts, candidates will have to appear for an online recruitment exam. Selected candidates will then be called for an interview session and document verification after which final merit list will be released.

PNB admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recuritment’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘call letter’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

The link is not activated as of now and will only be active after the scheduled date.

Candidates can download the admit card and take print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid call letter. The time of exam, venue and other details will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

