PMKVY skilled candidates to get preference in Goa airport jobs

The Goa government will make it mandatory for the promoters of the under-construction Mopa greenfield airport to give priority in jobs to those persons who have been certified under the Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Advertising

The announcement was made on Thursday by the state Social Welfare Minister Vishwajit Rane while inaugurating the PMKVY scheme in Goa.

Rane said a resolution will be moved by the state cabinet to implement this decision, adding that students certified under the PMKVY will be tracked by state departments even after they pass out till they get jobs.

The PMKVY is a flagship scheme for skill training for the youth implemented by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Rane also said Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) run by the state government will discard their present curriculum and opt for a new one to ensure students there have better chances of attaining jobs.

The ITIs would teach courses related to aviation as well as the health sector, Rane, who also hold the Health portfolio, added.

The state government would also look to tie-up with foreign universities for new courses, he said.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.