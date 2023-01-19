scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
PM Modi to distribute nearly 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits

The 71,000 appointment letters will be distributed via video conferencing on January 20 under Rozgar Mela programme.

PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment lettersThe Rozgar Mela is an initiative undertaken by NSDC. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute nearly 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations on January 20 via video conferencing under the Rozgar Mela programme. He will also address the recruits after the ceremony.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, have been appointed for several positions/posts under Government of India jobs such as junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, income tax inspector, teacher, nurse, doctor, social security officer, PA, MTS, among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module will also be shared during this Rozgar programme. Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the government’s commitment to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Rozgar Mela is an employment strategy to fast-track the meeting of job seekers and employers. The initiative is undertaken by the National Skill Development Corporation.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 19:03 IST
