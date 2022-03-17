Never lose sight of the goal of evolving India into modern, self-reliant nation: PM Modi to IAS trainees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee officers at Mussorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to never lose sight of the biggest goal of evolving India into a modern and self-reliant country.

Besides developing itself, India has to play a bigger role in the new world order emerging post-Covid pandemic, he said at the valedictory session of the 96th Common Foundation Course of the institute.

“I have interacted with several batches of civil services trainees but your batch is special because you have done it in the year when India completes 75 years of Independence. When the country completes 100 years of its Independence you will be in service,” he said.

Asking trainee officers to never let go of their sense of service and duty, Modi said they should keep asking themselves throughout their careers whether they are losing these two qualities.