PM Modi launches online orientation course for new recruits under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatised to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

These new recruits will also get an opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge by accessing various courses available on the online igotkarmayogi.gov.in

As part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, Prime Minister also distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people.

The physical copies of appointment letters will be handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Rozgar Mela is our endeavour to empower youth and make them the catalyst in national development. https://t.co/BKXBxO6NfX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2022

The drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled, he said. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).