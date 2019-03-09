Plea over constable recruitment exam: CAT notice to Chandigarh police

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police and Chandigarh Administration following a petition moved by 10 applicants seeking for conducting a written test for Constable recruitment examination.

The petition has been moved by the applicants who appeared in the Constables recruitment examination which was advertised in 2015, and the CBT (Computer-based Test) was conducted in November 2018.

The applicants have sought to set aside the online written test conducted by the Chandigarh Police in November, 2018 for recruitment of 520 constables in the Chandigarh police. The applicants have also sought directions to be given to the Chandigarh Police to conduct the written test afresh in a legal and transparent manner after following the proper procedure as per rules.

The application filed by Advocate Nitin Sharma and Advocate Aman Arora on behalf of the applicants, mentioned that the data and privacy of the test (CBT) and its result was breached and was never protected with hash value and seal of the secrecy officer, thereby making the CBT test as well its result vulnerable and open to tempering and manipulations.

It was alleged in the petition that, the CBT test has been infected with so much incurable defects, discrepancies, manipulations and violations that there is no other option but to conduct the CBT afresh.